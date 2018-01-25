REUTERS/Andrew Kelly Actress Jennifer Aniston arrives at the season premiere of HBO's "The Leftovers" in New York June 23, 2014.

While the rumors claiming that Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie are fighting anew over another man are nothing short of exciting, it has been revealed that Brad Pitt's exes are not in a new feud over love.

Many fans were surprised and got curious when recent rumors claimed that the two former ladyloves of Pitt are at loggerheads once more for the same reason that caused their feud in the past: A man. According to rumors, Aniston and Jolie were supposedly fighting over Ted Sarandos, the chief content officer of Netflix.

Gossip Cop, the myth-busting website that focuses on rumors about celebrities, has reported, though, that the reports are nothing more than a figment of the imagination. According to the publication, the source of the rumor was clearly deceiving its readers by, first, featuring a photo-shopped photo of Aniston and Jolie together, making it appears that they had a meeting together, and second, coming up with a headline on its inside page, saying Angie & Jen: Explosive Face-To-Face Showdown!"

The myth-busting website maintains that the story ran by the Australian publication was completely false as, while it was true that Aniston and Jolie were together at the at the Golden Globes and the Netflix after-party, they never met each other nor were photographed together. Furthermore, Gossip Cop says that there was no truth to the tabloid's report claiming that Aniston was smooching Sarandos at the Golden Globes while Jolie guarded the married Netflix boss all night long at the Critics Choice Awards.

According to Gossip Cop, Sarandos and Jolie were together at the Critics' Choice Awards because of the latter's nominated Netflix movie, "First, They Killed My Father." As the tabloid also insinuated that Aniston's supposed romantic connection to Sarandos is about reviving her career via a Netflix project, the myth-busting publication says that such a claim is a blatant lie, as well as the actress's next project, is with Apple, not with Netflix.

Aniston was previously married to Pitt. However, the two announced in 2005 that they were separating after Pitt and Jolie fell in love with each other while working together in the movie "Mr. And Mrs. Smith."

Pitt and Jolie married in 2014 after almost 10 years of relationship but filed for divorce in 2016.

Aniston, on the other hand, is married to screenwriter and actor Justin Theroux.