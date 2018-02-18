Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Reconciliation Rumors: Unlikely, Source Says

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Actors Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux arrive at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016.

While many fans are hoping that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston would reconcile following the latter's announcement of her separation from Justin Theroux, a source has revealed that it is unlikely for the ex-lovebirds to reconcile.

There is no denying that many fans of Pratt and Aniston jubilated after it was revealed that Aniston and would-be estranged husband Theroux had separated. After all, before marrying their respective partners then, Pitt and Aniston were one of Hollywood's most beloved and admired real-life couple.

However, according to a source, fans cannot expect that, just because Pitt is now separated from Angelina Jolie and Aniston from Theroux, a reconciliation between the ex-couple can happen anytime soon. Supposedly, as Pitt and Aniston have been out of touch with each other for a long time now, it is unlikely for them to welcome each other back into their arms, at least for now.

"They haven't seen each other in ages. For well over a decade now they have lived totally separate lives and so not surprisingly, they have become totally different people than who they once were when they were togethe," an unnamed source of People revealed.

The incognito source also insinuated that, apart from having no communication for more than a decade already, another reason why it seems impossible for the two to rekindle their past romance is that they had serious issues that caused the failure of their marriage, and both are still fully aware why things did not work between the two of them.

"They broke up, and they did it because they had serious issues.They're not stupid. They remember why it didn't work," the incognito source added.

Pitt and Aniston had been married for five years when they divorced in 2005. While Pitt immediately went into a relationship with Angelina Jolie, who is believed to be the culprit for his divorce with Aniston, it was only in 2014 when he tied the knot with her. However, in 2016, Pitt and Jolie shocked Hollywood as well upon the announcement of their divorce.

Aniston, on the other hand, only married Theroux in August 2015 and announced their separation last week.