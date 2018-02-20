Reuters/Danny Moloshok/Files Actress Jennifer Aniston and fiance Justin Theroux arrive at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, in this file photo taken February 22, 2015.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's marriage may have ended, but that doesn't mean they couldn't spend Valentine's Day together.

Seemingly having one last date, it has been revealed that Jennifer Aniston and her soon-to-be ex-husband Justin Theroux had allegedly spent Valentine's Day together after months of living apart. Reportedly, It was there that they made the decision to announce their separation.

A source told PEOPLE that Justin flew all the way to Los Angeles to spend the day with Jennifer Aniston one last time before they officially announce their breakup. "They saw each other late at night on Valentine's Day in L.A.," the source told the publication. "They decided together that they would make the announcement the next day. Justin flew on a private jet to L.A. to see Jen one last time," the insider added.

It has been alleged that the estranged couple had decided to call it quits in December last year, and prior to that, they had already been living apart for months. Justin had also been noticeably absent during Jennifer's 49th birthday as the celebration was held in Malibu, California while he had been spotted somewhere in New York.

"Jen hoped that Justin would be low-key on her birthday so people weren't wondering why he wasn't with her. But that's not Justin's style," the source went on to say. "He wanted to make the announcement so he can live his life," the insider stated.

While their decision to announce their separation the day after Valentine's Day had been mutual, it was reported that Jennifer wanted to keep it private for as long as possible, but the decision reportedly came as Justin didn't want to live a lie and wants to move on.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux had spent seven years together as a couple, two of which they were married, after meeting on the set of the film "Wanderlust." They have no children together.