Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt News: Former Couple Are Not Spending Holidays Together

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Rumors of Jennifer Aniston spending holidays with ex Brad Pitt have been debunked.

Gossip Cop, a rumor-debunking site, has proven that the speculations about Brad and Jennifer getting together over the holidays are false. The fabricated article was published by Australian magazine NW, and it appears to have twisted the facts to create the story.

The false article headlined that Brad and Jennifer are having a "Cozy Escape to Aspen," with the city also described as the actress' "favorite winter playground." The fake feature also said that there might be a chance for the former husband and wife to rekindle their romance.

It was said to be because of Jennifer allegedly saving Brad with her "Christmas miracle" since he was supposedly "banned" by Angelina Jolie to spend the holidays with her and their kids.

However, it was discovered that the magazine manipulated the information from an interview Jennifer gave in December last year with E! News. In the interview, Jennifer shared her experience of spending the holidays in Aspen with Jason Bateman years ago.

Jennifer's rep declined to comment on where the actress will be spending the holidays. However, it was confirmed that Jennifer will not be spending it with her ex, Brad.

Another thing that the fake article said was that Jennifer and current husband, Justin Theroux, are getting a divorce. But US Weekly reports that the two remain stronger than ever.

Jennifer and Justin spent most of the past few months apart due to their projects. However, the two made it a point to spend their weekends together. A Jennifer source revealed that the actress flew back and forth from Atlanta to New York just to spend time with her husband on weekends.

The two even had quality time while on a quick getaway in Austin. The insider adds that even though Jennifer and Justin spend a lot of time apart, "It doesn't mean they're splitting up."