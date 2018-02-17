Jennifer Aniston Divorce News: How Much Is Her Net Worth?

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Actress Jennifer Aniston arrives at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016.

American actress and former "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston is officially filing divorce from actor and director Justin Theroux after approximately two-and-a-half years of marriage. This has led curious fans to question each of their net worth, which could potentially be a hot topic as their divorce moves forward.

Aniston's longtime publicist Stephen Huvane delivered the statement on behalf of the former couple, as reported by the Associated Press. According to Huvane, Theroux and Aniston mutually decided to call it quits toward the end of last year, but have decided to remain friends. The joint statement was made last Thursday, on Feb. 15.

He went on further to state that the public announcement was made to preempt any and all fictitious speculations from other sources. Huvane also conveyed Aniston's words by stating that "Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another." The two have decided to remain friends, and expressed their desire to have an amicable divorce.

Last year, Forbes named Aniston as the second-highest paid actress in the world, second only to Emma Stone, wherein she was said to $25.5 million per film.

As of now, Aniston is worth an estimated $200 million, which she was able to earn from doing the widely popular sitcom "Friends," which lasted for 10 seasons. Additionally, she starred in a string of movies such as "Horrible Bosses," "We're the Millers," and "Wanderlust" — which is where she and Theroux began their relationship.

These days, Aniston is making her fortune as the face of the airline Emirates as well as SmartWater. On top of that, Aniston's persisting modelling career also brings in a lot of income.

On the other hand, Theroux's net worth is estimated at $20 million, which he earned from his directorial projects, as well as his small acting roles in films such as "Zoolander 2," "Tropic Thunder," and "The Girl on the Train."