Jennifer Aniston Grants Tour to Her Bel Air Mansion

American actress Jennifer Aniston has recently opened her beautiful home to Architectural Digest to grant readers a glimpse of her Bel Air Los Angeles estate, where she and her husband, Justin Theroux, stay most of the time.

As reported by Architectural Digest, the house was originally designed by A. Quincy Jones, and was built back in 1965. Aniston acquired the property in 2011 for $21 million, which, at that time, sported a very different appearance and aesthetic since it had just been renovated by Frederick Fisher.

Aniston stated that initially, Fisher's sense of "minimalist" style did not suit her taste, which is why she took matters into her own hands and designed the place herself. Despite not liking the renovation by Fisher, Aniston stated that she "felt a connection" with the house.

Aniston also discussed her penchant for decorating, as well as her personal sense of style. The 48-year-old actress holds comfort above all else when it comes to making decisions on how to decorate her home, but at the same time, she strives to emphasize sleek and sexy design. In fact, Aniston likes comfort so much that even though she has a beautiful wooden desk in her office that makes her feel like a "powerful" figure, she prefers to work in her kitchen — which is a steady source of natural light.

The former "Friends" cast member is not the only one who deserves the credit for coming up with a beautiful home. Theroux was reportedly heavily involved in the decision-making process of decorating the place. On top of that, Aniston had to consider Theroux's preferences, as well as be mindful about their three dogs.

All in all, Aniston is quite pleased with what she accomplished. Additionally, she ensured that each room provides her guests with a unique experience. Her home is full of expressionist paintings, a swimming pool, and a healthy variety of vistas.