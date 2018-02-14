Jennifer Aniston Justin Thereoux News: Busy Schedule Not Fazing Couple's Romance

Reuters/Danny Moloshok/Files Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. Photo taken February 22, 2015.

Jennifer Aniston recently celebrated her 49th birthday with husband Justin Theroux and her closest pals, including fellow FRIENDS star, Courteney Cox. The actress her closest gal pals by her side spent her special day in Malibu, California with her friends posting a number of photos for her fans.

Aniston's friend and manager, Aleen Keshishian, shared a cute group shot to her Instagram account on Monday, February 11. The celebrations marked another busy year for the couple with both currently occupied by their respective projects.

Aniston recently signed on with Reese Witherspoon for a new Apple drama series which follows the lives of people working on morning television. On the other hand, Theroux filmed the comedy "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Budapest.

However, Aniston and Theroux seem unfazed by their schedules some sources close to the couple revealed. If anything, the distance makes their relationship stronger by making them appreciate the time they do have together even more.

"This has not hurt their marriage at all, it seems to help," an entertainment source previously told PEOPLE. "They love and respect each other and do spend a lot of time apart. For them, it is a healthy part of their romance."

Another source said that they have figured out a life that works for them. "Jennifer's life with Justin is great," the source added saying that the couple discovered that absence does indeed make the heart grow fonder.

However, when they aren't working, Aniston and Theroux enjoy a quiet life at their Los Angeles home which they designed together. Aniston purchased the property seven years ago for $21 million. She initially hired a team of interior designers to renovate the home prior to being married.

Aniston said that while there was a time when she would've loved to trot off somewhere new every three months, these days all she wants is to be at home with her husband and their dogs.