Actors Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

Recent reports say that cheating did not play a role in the split of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux.

This is according to a source that recently spoke to Us Weekly. The insider claimed that one of the big reasons was distance as Aniston reportedly had trouble living in New York City to be with Theroux, being a California girl "at heart," as per the insider.

"New York City just wasn't ever going to be home for Jen," the source explained. "Encouraging Justin to spend as much time as he wanted in New York City is what doomed the marriage. Jen thought by doing so, spending time without her would make Justin miss her more," the insider went on to say.

Before this, however, the publication spoke to another source who claimed that Aniston apparently kept one of the sweet post-it notes that her ex-husband Brad Pitt gave to her why they were still married — something that did not sit well with Theroux.

"Jen assured him they weren't a big deal, but Justin wasn't thrilled ... Justin had moments of insecurity like that," that source explained.

The news about Aniston and Theroux's split immediately had many hoping the former will reunite with Pitt, who ended his marriage with Angelina Jolie in 2016. However, another insider told Us Weekly said that while Pitt is "sad" about the news, he has not reached out to her and does not have a plan to do so.

An "Aniston pal" claimed that the actress is not interested either, saying that she would not consider being with Pitt in a romantic way. "But there is always a spot in her heart for him," that source said.

Aniston and Theroux separated at the end of last year, but they only announced it a few days ago. In an official statement, the pair assured it was a decision they "mutual and lovingly" made.

Aniston and Theroux started dating in 2011 and got married in 2015.