Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux Divorce News: Exes Made Arrangements For The Custody Of Their Dogs

REUTERS / Danny Moloshok Estranged couple Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

After their nasty split, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux reportedly reached an agreement regarding the custody of their precious pooches.

In Touch revealed that the estranged couple agreed that Aniston will keep their white shepherd mix named Dolly, the terrier named Clyde, and the pit bull mix named Sophie with her in Los Angeles, while Theroux will be able to take care of their other pit bull Justin in his place in New York City.

"They've always referred to them as their children, and it looks like Jen will keep the LA dogs with her and Justin will keep the pit bull in NYC. But it was the biggest bone of contention in the split," a source reportedly told the publication.

Another friend also told the publication that Aniston also agreed to let Theroux visit the dogs who are staying with her.

News about the end of their three-year marriage was first confirmed by the couple in February. They released a press statement to The Associated Press, saying that they made their mutual decision in late 2017.

According to the exes, they are "two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but they both look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

They also firmly stated that the details about their separation should only come from them. "Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."

Details about the former couple's decision to split remain under wraps, but a report from People claimed that their opposite lifestyle choices drove them apart.

Aniston and Theroux started dating in 2011, then they tied the knot in August 2015. This is not the first marriage for the "Friends" star since she was also married to Brad Pitt in 2000. However, they decided to end the relationship in 2005.