REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Actors Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux arrive at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.

Following the end of his marriage to actress Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux has been sighted in Paris, France.

According to Us Weekly, the actor was seen out and about in the French city on Sunday, March 4, days after he was first spotted without his wedding ring. But, he is not the only one who has taken off the symbol of their union. Aniston was also seen without her wedding ring in Beverly Hills.

"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year," the couple said in a statement (via PEOPLE). "We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

Rumors first started circulating when it was noticed that Aniston and Theroux were spending a lot of time apart. With their busy schedules and work commitments, it could not be helped. However, despite their split, a source told PEOPLE that the exes are still keeping in touch.

"Justin and Jen still talk all the time," the source revealed.

An insider also told the same publication that the different lives Aniston and Theroux led contributed to their separation, with the latter behaving "more like a single guy" when he is in New York. He would even "have very little contact" with Aniston during those times.

Prior to Theroux, Aniston was married once to Brad Pitt. The subject of many tabloids and media outlets, their relationship ultimately ended. Pitt then started a romance with Angelina Jolie, whom he met and fell in love with on the set of their movie, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith."

Due to her recent split with Theroux and Pitt's divorce from Jolie, speculations have started spreading that Aniston may be on her way to reconciling with the "War Machine" star. However, Gossip Cop has debunked these claims.

Aniston and Theroux were married for two and half years.