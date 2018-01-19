Jennifer Aniston Lands $1.25 Million Paycheck Per Episode for New Apple TV Show

Jennifer Aniston is getting a huge paycheck from Apple for her upcoming drama series. The actress managed to land a $1.25 million per episode deal for starring and executive producing her new show.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Jennifer Aniston will star and produce a new show on Apple with Reese Witherspoon.

The still-untitled series will be based on the book "Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV." Brian Stelter wrote and published the non-fiction story in 2013, which discusses the drama behind the scenes of morning programs like "Good Morning America" and "Today."

Aniston partnered with long-time friend Reese Witherspoon to bring the book's intriguing story to the small screen. Witherspoon will also receive the same amount on her paycheck per episode as its star and executive producer.

Apple ordered their show series for two seasons with 10 episodes each last November. The Aniston-Witherspoon drama is part of the company's latest venture into producing original content for its streaming platform.

The series, however, has not yet started filming. Apple has also not made any additional casting announcements or revealed more details about its writers or showrunners.

Rumor has it that Apple executives haven't read any scripts for the planned drama but went ahead with the two-season order because of its powerhouse lead stars. There's much anticipation about the show since it's going to be a comeback vehicle for Aniston, who hasn't starred on television since "Friends" (1994 to 2004).

Before Aniston left TV to concentrate on movies, she already earned a million dollar per episode on the top-rating and international hit sitcom, along with her five "Friends" co-stars. The NBC deal became historic on television as no other show paid the equal salaries in the range of millions to its six leads.

Witherspoon, on the other hand, has been recently making a mark on television with HBO's "Big Little Lies." Aniston and Witherspoon also previously worked together on at least two episodes of "Friends," where Witherspoon guest-starred as Aniston's character's sister.