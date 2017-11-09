Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon to Star in New Apple Series

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI Jennifer Aniston attends the premiere of the film, "Horrible Bosses" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Apple announced earlier this week a new drama series, starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. The new series will mark Aniston's return to television after more than a decade of hiatus. Her last show, "Friends," wrapped 14 years ago on NBC.

Executively produced by both Aniston and Witherspoon, the new Apple series has yet to have a title, but reports suggest that its story will revolve around the lives of people working in morning television. Apple has recently given a two-season order for the drama, which will have 20 episodes in total. Considering the big names involved in it, the upcoming series is expected to be a big score for the network.

In a statement released by Apple, the network described the drama as "an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the women and men who carry out this daily televised ritual."

The series is reportedly based on an original concept by Michael Ellenberg and also takes inspiration from the book "Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV" by CNN's Brian Stelter, who will also serve as a project consultant. Previously, Ellenberg worked as the head of an HBO drama.

The NBC series "Friends" starring Aniston ended its run in 2004. Since then, the actress has never starred in a TV series again. Witherspoon also guest-starred in "Friends" as Aniston's on-screen sister.

The untitled Apple series will be produced by Media Res and will be written by Emmy-nominated "House of Cards" writer Jay Carson. It does not have a premiere date yet.

Meanwhile, Apple also announced the reboot of the mid-80s drama "Amazing Stories" by Steven Spielberg and Bryan Fuller, an anthology of different horror and science fiction stories. It has yet to have a premiere date.