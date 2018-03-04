Jennifer Aniston Spends Time With Friends After Split With Justin Theroux

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux still keep in touch after the split.

Jennifer Aniston is spending a lot of time with her friends to take her mind off of her recent split with Justin Theroux.

Since her split with Justin, Jennifer appears to be coping well with the help of her friends keeping her company. This time, Jennifer plans to have a fun time with her girls to keep her mind off her split with Justin.

The Sun reports that Jennifer is planning a trip to Hawaii with her girlfriends. She is reportedly bringing around 10 of her closest friends to have an all-girls tropical vacation.

Before news of her Hawaii trip, Jennifer was spotted in Los Angeles to with her best friend and "Friends" co-star, Courteney Cox, PEOPLE reported. Jennifer was seen leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel along with Courteney, where they were presumably had quality time together.

Prior to the announcement of their split, Jennifer was already spending a lot of time with Courteney. She actually celebrated her 49th birthday last Feb. 11 at Courteney's home, a source confirmed.

"Spending time at Courteney's always make her happy," the source revealed.

But despite the trying times of their split, an insider shared that Jennifer and Justin still keep in contact "all the time." The insider also said that Jennifer is doing well after the split.

"She's in an OK place as she was in control of the situation," the insider confirmed.

Jennifer and Justin announced just after Valentine's Day that they have separated. The two were together for about 10 years, with almost three of those being married to each other.

"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," the joint statement of Justin and Jennifer read.