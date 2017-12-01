Jennifer Aniston vs. Anti-Trump Celebrities: Is 'Friends' Star Going After POTUS Critics?

Has Jennifer Aniston been going after anti-Trump celebrities? Reports stated that the "Friends" star allegedly slammed Celine Dion for her remarks against America and President Donald Trump.

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly Jennifer Aniston is not vocal about politics in public despite the rumors she's a Trump supporter.

Dion, a Canadian, supposedly made a comment that she's done performing in the United States while Trump is president. She also allegedly insulted the American flag and exclaimed that she hates the country because of its poor governance, according to the printed tabloid Daily News for American.

The report also cited that Aniston took issues with Dion's comments and attacked the singer. Gossip Cop, however, debunked the publication's claims as the actual report had no concrete proof that the stars said any statements, either for or against President Trump and America. The baseless story ran without confirmations from both stars' camps.

This was not the first instance that Aniston reportedly spoke against celebrities criticizing the President of the United States. A publication called Conservative Society cited that Aniston planned on building a Celebrities for Trump group to challenge anti-Trump stars.

The fact-checking site Snopes, however, debunked the claim that Aniston wants to rally up her celebrity friends who are Trump supporters. Like the Aniston vs. Dion tabloid report, the publication did not show concrete proof to back up its story. The site did not conduct actual interviews and the general gist of the report was actually about a "Saturday Night Live" sketch and not the Celebrities for Trump group.

Is Aniston, however, a Trump supporter? The "Friends" star isn't as politically vocal as other celebrities in public but she had a photo taken with Hillary Clinton at the height of her presidential campaign in 2016.

The actress' best friend, Jennifer Meyer, posted the image on her Instagram with the caption, "We're with her." It was taken during a fundraiser for Clinton that Aniston and Meyer organized along with pals like Tobey Maguire, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake.