Jennifer Anniston To Divorce Justin Theroux and Get Together With Brad Pitt?

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files Actress Jennifer Aniston and fiance Justin Theroux arrive at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, in this file photo taken February 22, 2015.

Recent reports have revealed that there might be turmoil in Jennifer Aniston's current marriage with Justin Theroux. The rumours were sparked a few days after speculations indicated that the pair might be headed for a divorce because Aniston might be rekindling her relationship with ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

According to reports, the news of Aniston and Theroux's possible fight and split came from a tabloid which claimed that she had attacked the latter for his lies and cheating. The publication claimed that the situation had been so intense that Theroux had to take the way out and spend the night in the Beverly Hills Hotel to avoid further conflict. Moreover, Theroux was reported to have had enough and that he might not be coming back.

The news came a few days after It was reported that Anniston and Pitt allegedly had plans to spend Christmas together in Aspen. However, further reports have revealed that the claims were unfounded. Sources close to Anniston and Theroux revealed that the pair is going strong and no such fight as the one that was reported by the tabloid ever occurred. The source further says that although they do not spend every minute of everyday together, their relationship remains to be founded on love and laugher and that they do not let speculations get to them.

Anniston and Theroux have yet to confirm or deny the rumours but they were recently spotted in Mexico a few days after Christmas. As such, it might be safe to say that there will be no divorce to come and that Pitt might still be recovering from his recent breakup with Angelina Jolie, with whom he built a family with. Regardless, for fans following the happy marriage, a statement might be released in the coming days from either Anniston or Theroux.