Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck News: Divorced Couple Spending Thanksgiving Together

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014.

Once considered to be one of the best of Hollywood's couple, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck divorced two years ago. Recent reports have revealed that "Elektra" actress Garner may not be prepared to move on just yet.

"I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It's something that we are working through. I haven't been on a date and I am not interested in dating," she tells News.com.au. "People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No thank you!'"

Garner and "Batman" actor Affleck has three children together: Violet, who is 11 years old, Seraphina, who is eight, and Sam, who is five. Further reports have revealed that despite their estranged relationship, Garner and Affleck remain to be amicable with each other, if only for the sake of their children.

The actress also revealed the family's plans for the upcoming Thanksgiving dinner, which involves Affleck and his mom taking the children for a trip outside, leaving Garner to cook. In terms of this plan, Garner seems to be content and thrilled with it.

Meanwhile, on the topic of the sexual harassment allegations made against Affleck, he has also issued a statement.

"I need to look at my own behaviour and think about how am I behaving — how am I treating people, and when I am wrong, admitting it when confronted with it," actor Affleck recently told News.com.au.

Although Garner does not seem to be looking for love at the moment, her conducive relationship with Affleck has greatly helped her to cope with the aftermath of the divorce and in looking after their children. Fans speculate that in time, they might get back together, but in the meantime, Affleck and Garner remain to be good friends.