Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel Laugh at Rumors About Them Dating

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Jennifer Garner plays the role of Emily Spier, the wife of Josh Duhamel's character in "Love, Simon."

Rumors have circulated that "Love, Simon" co-stars Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel are currently in a relationship. When asked about these claims, all the two celebrities could do was laugh them off.

ET recently interviewed the cast of "Love, Simon" where Garner and Duhamel play Emily and Jack Spier, respectively, the parents to the titular character Simon — a closeted gay teenager trying to deal with high school.

During the interview, the subject regarding their supposed affair eventually came up, but the pair just laughed it off and said that there is nothing going on between them.

"I laugh at [the rumors]," said Duhamel in response to the inquiry. "Jen is an amazing catch. I mean, I'd be lucky if that were, you know, but she deserves somebody far better than me."

Rumors about the two began to circulate, thanks to their very open and public separations with their former spouses — Ben Affleck and Fergie — this past year, and the fact that the two play a rather intimate couple in the upcoming "Love, Simon."

Both actors also stress the importance of their new movie for today's youth, more so for those going through struggles similar to what Simon is facing. They affirm the movie's message about unconditional love, especially between a parent and child.

"I will say that playing a mom that handles her child coming out as beautifully as this character does is kind of the fantasy version of what you want a mom to say, and I selfishly wanted to say those lines," Garner told ET regarding her role of Emily Spier. "I wanted it to be me because I feel that for moms or dads or anyone who sees us ... or wonders how they would handle it, this is a beautiful template, you know?"

Duhamel, who has a four-year-old son, shares similar sentiments, especially during the odd times when, as male, he may accidentally say some offensive or potentially homophobic statements without ever considering how harmful they may be.

"Love, Simon" is set to release on March 16.