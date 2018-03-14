Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel News: Tabloid Changes Tune About Dating Rumors

Facebook/LoveSimonMovie Promotional photo for "Love, Simon"

A tabloid magazine pushes a break on Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel dating rumors as their upcoming film "Love, Simon" nears its premiere.

OK! Magazine was first to report back in January that on-screen married couple Garner and Duhamel, who plays Emily and Jack in "Love, Simon" were engaged in a "secret romance." "They finally ditch their exes for hot new romance," wrote the magazine in the cover.

Garner was previously married to Ben Affleck, with whom she shares three kids. Duhamel, meantime, is still finalizing his divorce with Fergie, with whom she shares four-year-old son Axl.

The tabloid claimed that Garner and Duhamel grew close while filming "Love, Simon," especially because they share the same highly-publicized break-up.

Come February, OK! Magazine doubled down on the rumors, saying that Duhamel has met Garner's three children — Violet, 12 and Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 5. It added that the "Safe Haven" actor is now attending the "Alias" star's church. At that time, OK! said the couple is hiding their relationship "at Josh's urging."

After the rumored couple laughed off the rumors. However, the tabloid magazine is now changing its tune saying that, "They might play a loving married couple in their new movie Love, Simon, but recently single Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel are not actually in a relationship."

Known debunker Gossip Cop has debunked the rumor from the start and is now saying that the only reason OK! Magazine is taking back its words is because Garner and Duhamel have publicly denied a romantic relationship.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the on-screen couple took the rumors in stride. "We're going to church, the whole thing," Duhamel joked in an interview about their coming out gay comedy. "Yeah, I know, did you know you were a Methodist?" Garner responded.

Duhamel, however, admitted that he admires the 45-year-old mother. "We're both private people. I laugh at it [the rumors]. Jen is an amazing catch. She deserves somebody far better than me," he said.

"Love, Simon" premieres on March 16.