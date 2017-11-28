Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Met For Lunch; Batman Star Relieved After Introducing GF to Ex-Wife

Divorcing Hollywood couple Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck reportedly met over lunch this weekend with Affleck's girlfriend Lindsay Shookus. The actor playing Batman in "Justice League" was said to be relieved about the meeting between his ex-wife and new girl.

REUTERS/Brian Snyder Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner watch a baseball game together early in their marriage. The actor is now dating Lindsay Shookus.

Sources revealed that after their lunch at The Farm Shop in Brentwood, Garner, Affleck and Shookus spent at least an hour in the actress' house. It was a friendly get-together amid the circumstances.

"Ben and Lindsay looked so happy to finally be making their relationship legit with Jen. They've had to tiptoe around and Jen has resisted having the kids hang out with Lindsay," the source said. "Ben was dressed up and seemed to really want to make a good impression on Jen — like how clean and healthy he looks. Lindsay looked a little nervous but was getting support from Ben."

Reports revealed that Affleck and Shookus, who works as a producer on "Saturday Night Live" (SNL), have been seeing each other since 2014. The following year, Garner and Affleck announced that they were separating after almost 10 years of marriage.

A year and a half later, the ex-couple confirmed they will pursue a divorce. Shookus, on the other hand, separated from her husband Kevin Miller early in her relationship with Affleck.

Affleck and Shookus did not make their relationship public until this summer and they were finally regularly seen together while grabbing a bite or going on dates in Los Angeles, where the actor is based, and New York, where Shookus lives. Affleck was also Shookus' date when she attended the Emmy Awards in September, where she won a trophy for her work on SNL.

Meanwhile, Garner expressed she has no intentions of getting into a romantic relationship at this point. The actress said in a recent interview that being divorced and single wasn't the life she wanted.

"It's something that we are working through," Garner stated, referring to her three kids with Affleck. "I haven't been on a date and I am not interested in dating."