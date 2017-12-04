Will Jennifer Garner call off her divorce from husband Ben Affleck? Reports say that the former couple might be reconciling and that the Batman actor might soon dump his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck said they were divorcing in April but the ex-couple remain cordial towards each other.

Sources told In Touch Weekly that the Affleck already took steps towards a permanent reconciliation with his former wife of 11 years. Apparently, the actor never wanted the divorce and if Garner takes him back, he'll leave the woman he's dated since the summer.

Affleck and Shookus apparently fought over the Batman actor's choice to spend Thanksgiving holiday with Garner and his family. The insider said that this left Shookus devastated.

Another report, however, revealed that Shookus moved into Affleck's apartment in New York's Upper West Side barely a month ago. The couple shares the pad whenever the actor is in town from Los Angeles to visit Shookus, who works on "Saturday Night Live."

According to Gossip Cop, there's no truth to the In Touch report about Garner and Affleck reconciling. The former couple, however, stays on good terms despite their split because they want to successfully co-parent their three kids, 11-year-old Violet, 8-year-old Seraphina and five-year-old Samuel.

Over the weekend, Garner and Affleck brought their children out in Brentwood to shop for Christmas trees. They were photographed choosing different trees to bring home. The kids also posed in front of makeshift snowmen display while their dad took a snap like any regular family. Garner drove the family car while Affleck sat on the passenger's side.

Garner and Affleck confirmed their separation in 2015. The ex-couple pursued the filing of their divorce papers only this April.

"I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids," Garner expressed in all honesty. "I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It's something that we are working through."