Jennifer Garner Dating Rumors: No truth, Says Rumor-Busting Publication

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Rumors claim Jennifer Garner is dating Josh Duhamel.

Rumors about Jennifer Garner dating her co-star Josh Duhamel continue to persist, but an online publication maintains that there is no veracity to the reports.

According to the entertainment rumor-busting website Gossip Cop, rumors about Garner and Duhamel supposedly playing sweet music together have been around for a month now. The rumor originated from an American gossip publication, which was eventually picked up by a publication in Australia and was recently ran by a British tabloid.

However, Gossip Cop maintains that, regardless of the number of publications running the story, there is still no truth to the rumor claiming that Garner and Duhamel are secretly dating. While the online rumor-busting publication does not reveal who its source is, it claims that Garner has not changed her mind about dating. After all, it was in November last year when Garner revealed in an interview that she has not dated since she parted ways with soon-to-be estranged husband Ben Affleck.

"I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It's something that we are working through. I haven't been on a date and I am not interested in dating. People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No, thank you!'"Garner said.

If the claims of Gossip Cop's source are, indeed, true, then, it can be said that nothing much has changed about the actress's choice not to date, at least not yet. Whether she will eventually begin dating, who-knows-when, it is apparent that she is not in a relationship with Duhamel at this point in time.

What is certain as of this writing, though, is that Garner and Duhamel are teaming up in the upcoming movie "Love, Simon," where they play the roles of Emily and Jack Spiers, respectively.

The movie is slated to arrive on March 18.