REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Jennifer Garner is praised by her Instagram followers for how well she raises her kids with Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Garner has shared the note that her 5-year old son with Ben Affleck, Samuel, has written, and it has the fans commending the actress for how she raises her kids.

In line with the celebration of the Marthin Luther King Jr. Day last January 15, Garner shared on her Instagram account a photo of the note written by Samuel. According to Garner, Samuel's note was intended to be an anonymous message that was tucked into a picture book and was discovered by the school librarian.

"Hello, you are loved. I believe in you," goes Samuel's heart-warming note, earning Garner praises from her Instagram followers that commended her for raising her son well.

"What an awesome job you have done raising this young man. Thank you," goes a comment of one of Garner's Instagram followers while another one says, "A note like this makes a mother's life....you're doing something right. That kind of love is pure, honest, and unconditional. Keep doing what you're doing...you inspire so many."

However, it is believed that it is not only Garner who deserves praise for raising Samuel and his two older sisters, Violet and Seraphina, well, as it is a known fact that Garner's estranged husband, Affleck, has also done his fair share in raising their kids.

To recall, Garner and Affleck announced that they were separating in June of 2015, but the two had continued to live in the same property in Los Angeles for almost two years as they wanted to give their children normal parenting.

While Affleck moved out of the property after Garner finally filed for divorce in April last year and is currently in a relationship with "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus, he has continued to fulfill his duties as a father to his children, making sure that he spends special occasions with them, at least. In fact, according to sources, Garner and Affleck were together once more again last week as they reunited for Seraphina's ninth birthday celebration.