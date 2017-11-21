Jennifer Garner News: Actress Supports Ben Affleck in His Quest to be Sober for the Sake of Their Kids

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014.

While Ben Affleck is already in a new relationship with "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus, his would-be estranged wife Jennifer Garner continues to support in him in his ordeals.

To recall, Affleck revealed in a lengthy Facebook post earlier this year that he was undergoing a rehabilitation treatment for his alcoholism problems. While it was thought that the actor had already succeeded in his quest to be sober, a source of People has recently revealed that he suffered a relapse in September.

Luckily for Affleck, people close to him have been supportive of his desire to solve his alcohol problems as he is really bent on becoming sober. Supposedly, a friend of the actor has revealed to People that the actor travels with a sober coach while promoting his currently showing movie "Justice League," where he reprises his Bruce Wayne/Batman role from last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

"This is a lifelong battle, not one that he takes lightly. His focus is on his family and getting better so that he can continue with what he loves," the incognito source told the publication.

Although Affleck and Garner filed for divorce last April, another source revealed to People that she has been supportive of the actor's quest to better himself. However, the actress's display of support for her would-be estranged husband should not be misinterpreted as a sign of reconciliation between the two as it is nothing more than for the sake of their children: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 8 and Samuel, 5.

"For Jen, it's simple. She wants Ben to be the best dad possible to their kids. She wants Ben to be healthy," the source explained.

Meanwhile, Garner has revealed that Affleck and his mom are joining her and her kids for the celebration of Thanksgiving Day tomorrow, November 23. With this, Garner hopes that Affleck and her former mother-in-law can attend to the kids so that she can devote her time to the kitchen.

"If they will play with the kids and just let me cook, it is heaven for me. I will make homemade bread, I'll make stuffing, I'll make a turkey, I'll make gravy, I'll make sweet potato pudding, I'll make pies. Just let me have that day in the kitchen," Garner told Entertainment Weekly.