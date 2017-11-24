Jennifer Garner Opens Up About Life After Split With Ben Affleck, Says She 'Would Not Choose To Be Single'

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014.

Jennifer Garner recently talked about how she was dealing with life after her separation from Ben Affleck and admitted that, if given her way, she would not choose to be single.

Over two years since the Hollywood couple decided to part ways, Garner shared in an interview with news.com.au: "I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It's something that we are working through."

The actress also said that she had not yet taken an interest in dating someone else since the split. "I haven't been on a date and I am not interested in dating," she added. "People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No thank you!'"

Garner and Affleck confirmed their separation in 2015. However, they only formally filed for divorce last April.

Meanwhile, it can be recalled that Affleck was previously seen going out with their childrens' nanny, Christine Ouzounian. While rumors were quick to assume that it was one of the reasons for the separation, Garner defended the two and clarified that Affleck had started dating Ouzounian months after the separation.

While Affleck had a rough time with the separation and his battle with alcoholism, the estranged couple has been repeatedly seen together as proof that they were making all efforts to establish a good co-parenting relationship for their kids - Violet, 11; Seraphina, 8; and son Samuel, 5.

In fact, Garner revealed in the same interview with news.com.au that she and her children will still be with Affleck during important holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas. "We will be together with our kids and give them a special Christmas. We get along really well and it's not an issue. We are friends; we can manage it," she explained.

In another report, a source told PEOPLE that Garner was very much willing to help Affleck in his struggle with alcoholism. The same insider also claimed that the "Justice League" actor was getting better and was currently "doing great."