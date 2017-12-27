Jennifer Garner, 'Peppermint' Assassin Film Release Date, Plot, Cast News: Everything to Know

Before the holiday break, Jennifer Garner was in the middle of filming the assassin flick "Peppermint" in Los Angeles. Described as a high-action revenge thriller, Garner's new movie has been compared to the assassin flick "John Wick" starring Keanu Reeves. But what is "Peppermint" really about?

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Jennifer Garner is the female John Wick in her upcoming movie "Peppermint."

Garner signed up for "Peppermint" for Lionsgate in August. Director Pierre Morel ("Taken") also boarded the project from a script that Chad St. John ("London Has Fallen").

The film centres on a mom Riley North (Garner) who sought to avenge her murdered husband and children. It takes her ten years to come up with a strategy to get back at everyone who wronged her family, including the lawyers and cops who let the perpetrators get away.

Joining Garner in "Peppermint" is Tyson Ritter. Cast as the homeless man Sam, his character will assist Riley in carrying out her plans. Also in the movie are Richard Cabral ("American Crime"), John Gallagher Jr. ("The Newsroom"), John Ortiz ("The Finest Hours"), Kyla Drew ("Prisoners") and Annie Ilonzeh ("All Eyez on Me").

Friday night lights. #PEPPERMINTmovie #christmasnotfootball A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Dec 15, 2017 at 8:15pm PST

Garner is not new to working on action films as she starred in five seasons of "Alias" from 2001 to 2006 as a double agent. Garner also starred in her own superhero flick, "Elektra," in 2005 after playing the same character in the 2003 "Daredevil" movie with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The last time Garner made an action flick, however, was 10 years ago, with the release of "The Kingdom" with Jamie Foxx. Thus, eager fans can't wait to watch the actress face off against the bad guys again with guns blazing.

The 45-year-old actress prepared for her role in "Peppermint" by doing rigorous physical training to get her body and stamina back in shape. She and the cast will return to the set after the holidays to finish production.

Lionsgate has not yet announced the movie's actual release date but it's likely for release in late 2018 or early 2019.