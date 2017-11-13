Jennifer Garner 'Peppermint' Female 'John Wick' Assassin Movie Begins Filming

Work begins for Jennifer Garner in her new flick "Peppermint." The actress plays an assassin in the action movie and her character has been described as the female iteration of "John Wick."

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Jennifer Garner plays a female assassin in her upcoming flick, "Peppermint."

Garner showed up on the set of "Peppermint" in Los Angeles as production began Tuesday, Nov. 7. The actress has been preparing for her role for months through a grueling workout schedule.

"Peppermint" centers on a mom and wife who becomes a trained assassin following a harrowing personal experience. She loses her husband and child in a drive-by shooting, while she also suffers a coma.

When Garner's character wakes up from her coma, she becomes determined to go after her family's murderers. It takes 10 years for her to set her plan in motion because she's some powerful but corrupt personalities.

Chad St. John wrote the screenplay to "Peppermint" with Pierre Morel as director. "I, Tonya" star Margot Robbie was also considered for the role before it ended up on Garner's lap.

Garner just got off from working on "The Tribes of Palos Verdes," where she plays a mom and wife who was betrayed by her husband. The film will hit U.S. theaters on Dec. 1. She also finished work on the comedy "Love Simon," where she plays Nick Robinson's mother.

"Peppermint" will mark the actress' return to action flicks after playing safe mom roles for years. Garner is no stranger to doing stunts on the set since she starred as the spy Sydney Bristow on "Alias" from 2001 to 2006. She also played the superhero Elektra in the 2003 "Daredevil" movie with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Meanwhile, Lakeshore and Lionsgate have yet to confirm further details of the movie. Aside from Garner, Pell James ("The Lincoln Lawyer") and John Ortiz ("Replicas") have been the only names added to the cast. The studio plans a 2018 outing for "Peppermint" but an actual theater date has not also been calendared as of press time.