Jennifer Garner Responds to Her Viral Oscars 2018 Video

Jennifer Garner is oozing with positive vibes as she hilariously responded to her viral Oscars video.

Just recently, Jennifer Garner became an overnight sensation when a clip of her at the 2018 Oscars went viral. While the 90th Academy Awards were all about the winners, it's safe to say that Jennifer Garner won the internet's heart when a video of her seemingly happy while clapping only to suddenly stop and looked stunned during the ceremony went viral. Fans quickly took to Twitter to ask what the actress had realized at that hilarious moment. Now, the 45-year-old has finally responded to all of the questions.

As Twitter fans continue to offer their theories as to what Garner could have been possibly thinking in the video, the actress too has some suggestions. In her Instagram Story, she shared three hilarious responses to the fan questions.

"Congrats to Shape of Water! Maybe I should date a fish?" she said in a voiceover as her viral meme played while also referring to the Guillermo del Toro-directed film which won Best Picture that night.

"Hey Jimmy Kimmel, what's in your wallet? Wait where's my wallet?" she also said in reference to her popular Capital One Venture TV commercials.

Finally, the actress also poked fun at Lena Dunham, whom she will also be working with on an HBO project soon. Garner said, "Can't wait to work with Lena Dunham! Wait did I sign a nudity waiver?" Garner was referencing Dunham's earlier work on the hit television series "Girls," which featured a lot of nudity.

While her viral video gave Garner quite a refreshing look after all the issues that she had to deal with, particularly with her highly publicized breakup and ongoing divorce from estranged husband Ben Affleck, fans would be able to see more of the actress as she is set to appear both in the big and small screens.

Just recently, it was revealed that Jennifer Garner would be starring in the Lena Dunham-created HBO show, "Camping," where she will be playing a controlling LA mom. Furthermore, the actress is also featured in the upcoming film "Love, Simon," which is set to hit the cinemas soon.