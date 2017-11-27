Jennifer Garner Says She Has Not Dated Anyone Since Split From Ben Affleck

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner split in June after ten years of marriage.

Jennifer Garner may have separated from her husband Ben Affleck more than two years ago, but that does not mean she is ready to get back into the dating game.

According to Us Weekly, while promoting her upcoming film "The Tribes of Palos Verdes" at a recent Hollywood Foreign Press Association conference, Garner gave reporters some insight into her private life and revealed that she is not looking to date anyone new at the moment.

"I would not have chosen this life for myself or my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It's something that we are working through," she said. "I haven't been on a date and I am not interested in dating. People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No, thank you!'"

A source recently told PEOPLE just about the same thing. Garner is doing fine and is just content with the life she has currently. After being married to Affleck for a decade, the actress is getting a taste of the single life.

"Jen is great. She is still getting used to being single," the source said. "She isn't dating. She isn't taking Ben back. She is happy where she is right now."

Garner and Affleck married in June 2005. In June 2015, the former couple announced their split, and in April earlier this year, they officially filed for divorce. Garner and Affleck are parents of three children: 11-year-old Violet, 8-year-old Seraphina, and 5-year-old Samuel.

Despite their split, the ex-couple are keeping it friendly between them. They even spend a lot of time together for the sake of their kids. Recently, Garner spent Thanksgiving with Affleck and his mother. The mother-of-three revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she is happy to cook their Thanksgiving dinner so long as Affleck plays with their children.

"Just let me have that day in the kitchen," she said.

The family will also be spending Christmas together.