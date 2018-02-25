Jennifer Garner Spotted With Mystery Man; Ben Affleck Regrets Split With Actress?

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Actor Ben Affleck and his wife, actress Jennifer Garner arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014.

As rumors circulate that Ben Affleck may be regretting his decision to split from wife Jennifer Garner, it may already be too late as she has been spotted recently with a mystery man.

Just recently, the 45-year-old mother of three had been spotted with her arms around a mystery man. Apparently, Jennifer Garner was just out to run some errand when she bumped into the individual. They quickly shared a hug and walked off together. With this being said, is Jennifer Garner finally moving on from Ben Affleck?

It should be remembered that the two finally announced their divorce back in April 2017 after having split back in 2015 when it was revealed that Affleck had cheated on her with their children's nanny.

"I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It's something that we are working through. I haven't been on a date and I am not interested dating. People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No, thank you!'" the actress said at the time.

Garner was previously linked to her "Love, Simon" co-star Josh Duhamel, who also just announced his divorce from wife Fergie, but she has previously stated that she's more focused on her children right now rather than dating. But with her new mystery man, is she finally opening up her heart once again?

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck has moved on from Garner with "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus. However, reports claim that the 45-year-old Oscar-winning director and actor is regretting having left his wife.

According to InTouch Weekly, the actor misses his life with Jennifer and the kids. "The truth is, Ben has huge regrets about how everything went down with Jennifer. He misses his old life with her and the kids.The decision to move on from Jen and the kids has been very hard on him," an insider told the publication.

The couple's divorce is yet to be finalized.