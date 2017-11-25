Jennifer Hudson Allows Son to Spend Thanksgiving With Ex-Fiancé David Otunga

((Photo: Reuters/Mark Blinch) Featured is singer Jennifer Hudson.

Jennifer Hudson has allowed her son to spend Thanksgiving with former beau David Otunga.

The singer recently made changes to her emergency order of protection against her ex-fiancé, according to reports. Court documents revealed that she voluntarily agreed to order to allow their eight-year-old son David Jr. to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with Otunga.

Hudson confirmed the end of her decade-long relationship with Otunga on Thursday. The court also granted her an emergency order of protection from the former wrestler. In her request for the said order, the "American Idol" alum accused her estranged boyfriend of threatening behavior and harassment.

Daily Mail pointed out that Hudson had the "Live to Tell" actor thrown out of their residence due to his "increasingly aggressive, threatening, and harassing behavior." The conflict allegedly stemmed from disagreements over which one of them would get primary custody of their child. It is also believed that their breakup was caused by accusations that Hudson cheated with her producer.

"Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today's climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him," Otunga's lawyer Tracy Rizzo said in a press statement. "Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties' only child."

Otunga proposed to Hudson in September 2008 after less than a year of being in a relationship. They have since talked about wedding plans but never really moved forward with it.

Before their breakup, they were considered as one of the strongest couples in Hollywood. The pair even opened up about their plans to have another child during a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey for "Oprah's Next Chapter."

Hudson and Otunga are scheduled to have a custody hearing in December.