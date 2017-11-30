Jennifer Hudson Drops Restraining Order Against Ex David Otunga

(Photo: Facebook/NBCTheVoice) Jennifer Hudson currently coaches "The Voice" season 13 with Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Miley Cyrus.

Jennifer Hudson has dropped her protection order against ex-fiance, David Otunga.

The "American Idol" alumna decided to allow her former beau to see their son David Jr. again, sources close to Hudson confirmed to TMZ. Their temporary agreement comes almost two weeks after Hudson's rep announced that the duo had called it quits.

Hudson previously filed the restraining order against Otunga because she is "in fear for my physical and emotional safety and that of my son." Insiders revealed to the media outlet that she was actually referring to the emotional wounds David Jr. would have if he saw a violent encounter between his parents.

Otunga's people, on the other hand, believe there is more to Hudson's decision than meets the eye. Sources connected to the former wrestler claimed Otunga does not believe that Hudson was just considering their son's best interests when she dropped the restraining order. Instead, it was allegedly an effort to dodge appearing in court to testify to her accusations against him.

Following the former couple's agreement, they will reportedly work on looking after their only child. "This wasn't a victory for David [Sr.]," an insider clarified to PEOPLE. "Jennifer dropped the order so they could remove the matter from the courtroom and work together to do what is best for their child."

Hudson is now serving as the primary caregiver for David Jr. This means she assumes any childcare costs that may be required. Last week, she agreed to make changes to the protection order so her son could spend Thanksgiving with his father. Otunga filed a request on Nov. 21 to have the order thrown out so he could spend time with David Jr. but the court denied his request.

Otunga proposed to Hudson in September 2008, just after several months of dating. Almost a year later, Hudson gave birth to their only child.