Jennifer Hudson to Star as Aretha Franklin in Queen of Soul's Biopic

"The Voice" coach Jennifer Hudson will play music legend Aretha Franklin in her biopic. The Oscar winner is, in fact, the Queen of Soul's personal choice.

The confirmation came from producer Clive Davis, who made the announcement about the biopic and Franklin's pick at a pre-Grammy party. According to reports, Hudson performed songs popularized by Franklin at the said celebration, which prompted Davis to shed light on the planned biopic.

MGM has been planning for years to bring Franklin's life story on the big screen. The studio has yet to tap a screenwriter and director for the movie, who will work closely with Franklin and producers Scott Bernstein ("Straight Outta Compton") and Harvey Mason, Jr. ("Dreamgirls").

"This artist to us is a transcendent performer," Davis said of Hudson. "She stops any and every show she's in. Her voice is truly incredible. When they ask, 'Where's the next Aretha, where the next Aretha will come from?' I say it's [Hudson]."

Hudson became popular after joining "American Idol" in 2004. Davis, who has worked with Franklin since the 1980s, signed the budding star to his recording company and she went on to win various awards at the Grammy, Golden Globes and Oscar for "Dreamgirls."

In 2014, Franklin confirmed that her biopic was in the works. Hudson and Tony-winning theater artist Audra McDonald was already her top picks.

The Queen of Soul's career spans over six decades. Franklin is best known for songs like "Respect," "Think" and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" that contemporary artists continue to cover today.

Franklin is also one of the best-selling music artists of all time, who won over 18 Grammy Awards in her lifetime career. She started as a gospel singer in Mississippi and performed for the Queen of England and President Barack Obama. Superstar performer Whitney Houston considered her as an aunt as Franklin and her mother Cissy Houston were good friends.