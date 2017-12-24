Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Spotted Together a Month After Their Breakup

Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi Actor Jennifer Lawrence poses during a red carpet for the movie "Mother!".

Have Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky gotten back together?

Just recently, Jennifer Lawrence was captured out on a stroll with her ex-boyfriend director Darren Aronofsky in New York with her dog, Pippi, on Wednesday, about a month after the former couple announced their breakup. With this latest sighting, reports saying the two have gotten back together quickly surfaced online. However, this doesn't seem to be the case.

While both Lawrence and Aronofsky have yet to make a statement regarding their latest outing, a source close to the former couple had revealed that the two had not reignited their romance.

"They are friends. They are not officially back together but are spending time together again," a source told E! News. "They never stopped speaking after they broke up. They care about each other. They are just seeing what happens," the source added.

The photos captured of the two, as published by the Daily Mail, shows Lawrence and Aronofsky both wearing sunglasses, possibly to obscure their identities, and smiling as they enjoyed each other's company.

While their recent reunion may not confirm the beginning of an on-and-off relationship, it is also possible that both Lawrence and Aronofsky are maintaining a strong friendship, which is presumably a wise move seeing as they are both in the same industry and are likely to run to each other from time to time.

The 27-year-old actress first started dating the 48-year-old director during the filming of their film "Mother!" late last year and had mostly maintained a low-profile relationship. However, after dating for almost a year, the couple decided to part ways and when asked as to what might have caused their breakup, Lawrence explained, "Dating the director was different, because we'd be on the tour together. I'd come back to the hotel, and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is a movie. He comes back from the tour, and that's all he wants to talk about."