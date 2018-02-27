Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt Cheating Rumors: 'Red Sparrow' Star Breaks Silence

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Jennifer Lawrence

When Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced their separation back in August, a lot of rumors quickly attached the name of Jennifer Lawrence to the issue.

The actress worked with the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star in the film "Passengers," which was fresh in the minds of people when the separation was announced.

The "Red Sparrow" star recently broke her silence about the controversy, putting the cheating rumors to bed once and for all during an appearance on the WTF podcast with "Glow" actor Marc Maron.

"I never had an affair with Chris Pratt on 'Passengers,'" she said. "That's a good one [rumor]," she went on to say.

Faris also confirmed in her memoir "Unqualified" that Lawrence had reached out to her when the cheating rumors came to the surface, adding that she was warned by her publicist about such stories coming out because it was how things just are in the industry.

"Jennifer and I really are friendly, and she was apologetic even though she didn't need to be, because she hadn't done anything wrong," Faris wrote.

"She's awesome, but of course it's hurtful and also embarrassing when people are saying your husband is cheating on you, even if it's patently untrue. You still feel, and look, like a fool," the star continued.

During all the fuss, Lawrence was dating filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, who directed the film "Mother!" where she was the lead star. The two called it quits back in October after dating for a year. During the podcast, the "Hunger Games" star admitted she still has feelings for him.

As for Faris and Pratt, the former started dating cinematographer Michael Barrett after the split. The latter has been linked to Olivia Munn, who abruptly shot down the rumors.

She shared a text exchange between her and Faris who she reached out to clarify she is not seeing Pratt.