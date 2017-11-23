Jennifer Lawrence, Darren Aronofsky Split After One-Year Relationship

(Photo: Reuters/Luke MacGregor) Actress Jennifer Lawrence poses for photographers on the red carpet at the UK premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2" at Leicester Square in London, Britain, November 5, 2015.

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky have ended their relationship.

The "Hunger Games" actress and her director beau are no longer dating, according to reports. The last time they were spotted together was at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles earlier this month. The reason behind their breakup is unclear, but a source confirmed that it happened in October, and that "It was amicable and they are still friends."

Lawrence, 27, and Aronofsky, 48, started dating in September after filming the psychological horror movie "Mother!" which co-starred Domhnall Gleeson, Kristen Wiig, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Harris and Javier Bardem. They kept silent about their relationship while promoting the film a year later. The former couple made their highly anticipated red carpet debut together at the Venice Film Festival held in September 2017.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lawrence opened up about how her romance with Aronofsky started. She revealed that she "had a crush on him" even before rehearsals for the film started but he kept things professional between them, which made things "worse" for her.

The Oscar winner added, "So we just kind of formed a friendship. He knew how I felt, he never told me how he felt — I mean, I assumed — but we just formed a friendship ... when the movie was done, I was like, 'All right, you're my boyfriend!' And he was like, 'All right, I'm your boyfriend.'"

Aronofsky had a nine-year relationship with actress Rachel Weisz and they have a 10-year-old son together. They broke up in 2010 and Weisz moved on to tie the knot with Daniel Craig. Lawrence, on the other hand, was previously linked to Coldplay's Chris Martin and Nicholas Hoult.