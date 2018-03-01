Jennifer Lawrence Lashes Out Against Harvey Weinstein, Calls Him a 'Boil That Does Not Go Away'

Reuters/ Luke MacGregor Jennifer Lawrence at the red carpet for the UK premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2" back in 2015

Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence did not hold back from lashing out against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. Lawrence went after Weinstein after he used one of her statements in the past as a defense.

During his most recent appearance on the "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Lawrence talked about a lot of things including her passion for acting, her experience as a talk show host, and more. Colbert then asked Lawrence if she wanted a drink, and the latter quickly agreed. After a few shots of rum, Lawrence got really comfortable on the show by taking her sandals off and then going after Weinstein.

Last week, Weinstein's lawyers made use of Lawrence and Meryl Streep's statements as the former's defense to go against a lawsuit filed against him. "He is just that horrible ASS boil that does not go away. You pop the ass boil. He's just the worst. Just when is it gonna end? Like in the middle of the night I have to come up with a statement in London and I was like. 'it's still not over? He's awfulness is still happening?'" Lawrence said.

Lawrence worked with The Weinstein Company and Harvey for the successful 2012 movie "Silver Linings Playbook," giving the actress her first Oscars. After her statement about Weinstein, Lawrence proceeded to show appreciation for what she has achieved in her career. "I'm very lucky and happy. I really love my job and I'm very happy. I love acting," Lawrence added. She also said she loves rum.

Lawrence's latest project, the mystery spy film "Red Sparrow," recently hit theaters in many countries across the globe. Lawrence was applauded by a number of critics for her performance in the movie, but the film itself so far generated a mixture of good and bad reviews. So far, the movie got a 59 percent score rating from Rotten Tomatoes and 2 out of 4 score from Rolling Stone.