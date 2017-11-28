Jennifer Lawrence Pauses From Acting Following Split From Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence has no plans of working for a couple of years. The actress hinted she wants to pause from acting just as she splits from boyfriend Darren Aronofsky.

The "Mother!" actress told Elle in an exclusive interview about her desire to take a time off from Hollywood. She said in amusement that all she wants to do now is to be in a farm and milk goats.

This wasn't the first time Lawrence expressed a desire to take a work break. She told the hosts of NBC's "Today" in September that she has no movie projects to work on for the next two years. She also joked about planning on starting on a pottery hobby.

This doesn't mean, however, that Lawrence's presence will be amiss on the big screen. She already finished filming "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" and "Red Sparrow." Both movies will be in theaters in 2018, which means she will be busy with press events in the coming year.

The news comes as Lawrence and her boyfriend of one year just broke up. She and Aronofsky began dating while working on "Mother!" in 2016 but sources said their relationship fizzled last October.

Lawrence was never shy about discussing Aronofsky in the press though the former couple were never in the public eye. She revealed once that she already had a crush on him before they started working.

"We just kind of formed a friendship," Lawrence stated. "He knew how I felt, he never told me how he felt — I mean, I assumed — but we just formed a friendship."

Their 22-year age difference was not an issue. One source revealed early in the relationship that Lawrence is at ease with older men because she's "mature and focused."

Before Aronofsky, Lawrence was also rumored to have dated Coldplay's Chris Martin. She was with Nicholas Hoult for at least five years. Aronofsky, meanwhile, got engaged to actress Rachel Weisz in 2005 but they split up in 2010. They have son together.