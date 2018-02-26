Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She Doesn't Have a Diploma

Facebook/RedSparrowMovie A promo picture featuring Jennifer Lawrence in "Red Sparrow."

Jennifer Lawrence, one of today's A-list Hollywood actresses, has admitted that she does not have a school diploma. In a recent interview, the actress has revealed dropping out of middle school when she was 14 so that she could pursue an acting career.

While busy promoting her upcoming film "Red Sparrow" in a new "60 Minutes" interview on CBS News, Lawrence talked a bit about her educational background and admitted some things that probably took her fans by surprise. Describing herself as "self-educated," the 27-year-old actress said she never felt really smart in school, so she decided to model at an early age. At age 14, she stopped attending school altogether to have an acting career.

The "Hunger Games" star revealed she started to love acting when she began reading scripts and relating to the characters she was reading for. "I know exactly what it would look like if somebody felt that way. That was a whole part of my brain that I didn't even know existed. And I didn't want to let it go," she said.

After revealing that she did not have a high school diploma or a GED, the actress talked about her singular vision, which even included not hanging out with friends. "I dropped out of middle school. I don't technically have a GED or diploma. I am self-educated. No. I really don't. I wanted to forge my own path. I found what I wanted to do and I didn't want anything getting in the way of it. Even friends, for many years, were not as important to me as my career," she said.

Lawrence said she did not regret choosing career over school. Apparently, her gamble paid off for her since she is now one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. She also got an Oscar nomination before hitting 30. Her upcoming film, "Red Sparrow," is set to premiere on March 1.