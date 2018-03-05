Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Jennifer Lawrence debunk rumors of her dating Brad Pitt.

Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she wasn't bothered by the rumors that suggest she was apparently dating Brad Pitt. Meanwhile, the "Red Sparrow" star shared how Amy Schumer made her laugh after her break up.

"The Hunger Games" star went on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" where she addressed all the rumors that say she was dating Angelina Jolie's ex.

When a caller on the show asked Jennifer if she was dating Brad, the "Passengers" actress admitted that she wasn't and that she isn't even in contact with him.

"No, I've met him once in like 2013, so it was very random," PEOPLE confirmed. Although, Jennifer frankly teased that the rumors didn't bother her anyway.

"But, I also wasn't like, in a huge hurry to debunk it!" Lawrence said with a smile.

Meanwhile, the "Silver Linings Playbook" star also shared how her pal Amy made her smile when she had just broken up with director Darren Aronofsky.

Jennifer recalled the time she told Amy about her break with up with Darren and that she was really sad about it. Then, the actress said that a bouquet of flowers was delivered to her the next day.

The actress remembered being confused about the bouquet, but then gets a laugh when she discovered who sent it to her.

"I bring the bouquet of flowers in and there was a note that says, 'I'm so sorry to hear you're gonna die alone. Love, Amy,'" Jennifer revealed.

Jennifer and Darren — who collaborated on the film "Mother!" — went their separate ways last November after a year of dating. The two kept their relationship off the radar, as they were only spotted out in public together a few times.

However, the two posed together on the premiere of their film in New York in September last year.