Jennifer Lawrence Sends Kris Jenner a Porsche for Christmas

Did Jennifer Lawrence just give Kris Jenner a Porsche this Christmas?

If there is one thing the Kardashians are known for, it's definitely going all out with the presents they give out. However, self-proclaimed "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" fan Jennifer Lawrence had a better gift idea this Christmas. When the Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner told Lawrence she wanted a Porsche this Christmas, the "Silver Linings Playbook" star thought it would be wise to oblige to the reality stars' request. But rather than give Jenner an actual Porsche, Lawrence had a much better idea: a battery-powered Porsche for kids.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 62-year-old shared Lawrence's hilarious gift, saying: "My BFF #Jenniferlawrence asked me what i wanted for Christmas and of course I said a Porsche, DUH. My girl didn't disappoint. Thank you Jen I love you!!! #bffsforever #christmassurprise #jlaw #soexcited."

While Jenner herself won't be able to actually ride her new Porsche, it's safe to assume that her grandchildren — North, Saint, Mason, Penelope and Reign — would be the ones who would have the time of their lives with J-Law's gift.

Apart from the hilarity of Lawrence's gift, it is also admittedly smart of her for buying the battery-powered car since an actual Porsche would cost her around $84,000 or even as far as $200,000. Instead, she managed to save quite the amount of cash with her $259 gift.

It certainly is interesting to know that the television personality is good friends with multi-awarded actress, and as to how they met, Jenner says she was invited by people from Jennifer's team to surprise the actress for her birthday and was tasked with holding the cake. According to Jenner, Lawrence had been so happy with the surprise and ever since then, the two had begun to constantly message each other.

"Well, she had some time off, and I invited her over for dinner," the Kardashian matriarch explained. "We started having a few cocktails, and we were having so much fun. And as girls do when they all get together, we ended up in my closet, looking at clothes and some stuff, and she started trying some stuff on. She just took off her jeans and went for it!" Jenner added.