Jennifer Lawrence Shoots Down Brad Pitt Dating Rumors With a Laugh

Facebook/RedSparrowMovie A promo picture featuring Jennifer Lawrence in "Red Sparrow."

There have been rumors going around that Jennifer Lawrence may be dating Brad Pitt and now, the actress has finally spoken out regarding the real status of her love life and if she is actually dating the now-single actor.

In a recent appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Jennifer Lawrence has finally acknowledged the rumors going around that she's dating Angelina Jolie's ex and the father to Jolie's six children, Brad Pitt. What's more is that the 27-year-old actress seems to be fine with people linking her with the 54-year-old actor.

During the episode which aired on Thursday night, Lawrence had been asked by a caller if she is, in fact, dating Pitt. She quickly shot down the rumors with a laugh, saying, "No, I've met him once in like 2013, so it was very random.But, I also wasn't like, in a huge hurry to debunk it!"

It should be remembered that back in 2016, the world had been shocked by the end of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's two-year marriage and more than a decade of romance. Since then, the actor had been linked with a number of women which included the "Red Sparrow" actress.

And while her relationship with Pitt may be non-existent, what did exist was her romance with her "mother!" director Darren Aronofsky. The two have since broken up, but Lawrence quips that they are still good friends.

"We have an amazing friendship that started before the movie, then we had a partnership with the movie, and then we had a romance that came from the movie, so when you strip the romance away, we still have immense respect for each other," she said. "As cliché as it sounds, we were good to each other. I read stuff all the time that I think would be perfect for Darren. And I think we'll work together again," the actress continued.

Jennifer Lawrence is currently busy promoting her new film "Red Sparrow" which is now out in cinemas.