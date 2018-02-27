Jennifer Lawrence To Make #MeToo Docu-Series

Reuters/Toby Melville American Actress Jennifer Lawrence announces that she is producing a documentary series about the #MeToo movement.

Jennifer Lawrence, who has for so long been loud and proud of her stance on feminism, has recently announced that she is working on a new documentary series about the #MeToo movement.

The #MeToo movement was a hashtag that trended in October last year as it became a means for people to share their experiences with sexual assault and harassment.

It was actress Alyssa Milano, who is also known for her activism, who suggested on Twitter that people who have been victims of sexual harassment could tweet "me too" to expose the "magnitude of the problem."

The phrase went viral after millions of victims came forward, including high-profile celebrities Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd, Uma Thurman, and of course, Lawrence.

Last December, Lawrence shared on her Facebook page the story of why Catt Sadler, a former E! News anchor, left the television show. It was revealed that Sadler left E! News after learning that she was earning was less than her male co-host Jason Kennedy.

"Jennifer Lawrence has become a friend of mine — really, a hero of mine. Long before my own experiences, her voice has been an empowering one and one I've always admired," said Sadler in a previous interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

Reportedly, Lawrence has partnered with Sadler for her #MeToo project. According to Entertainment Weekly, Lawrence has announced that she would be the executive producer of the show along with Sadler.

"I wasn't supposed to announce that but I am," Lawrence later told the Hollywood Reporter.

While Sadler has not commented on this news, she had already mentioned that she wanted to use her voice to bring attention to causes like the #MeToo movement.

"I feel like I have an obligation to do work and represent the many voices who don't have an audience. Between #MeToo... I would prefer to use my voice in a way that could create content that has never been made before," she said.