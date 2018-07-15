Jeremy Lin Posts Bible Verse After Learning He's Been Traded to the Atlanta Hawks

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/genewang0123) Jeremy Lin attends the 2017 international championship for "DOTA 2."

Guard Jeremy Lin is on the move again this offseason and upon learning he has been traded, he took some time out to share some words of wisdom with his fans.

After finding out that he has been traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Atlanta Hawks, Lin took to Instagram to post a picture of himself wearing his new team's uniform.

Lin included a Bible verse from Proverbs 16: 3 along with the picture which reads, "Commit your work to the Lord, and your plans will be established."

Lin also went to Twitter and urged fans to "Find joy in your journey."

The soon-to-be 30-year-old guard has leaned on his faith to provide him with guidance throughout his NBA career. He even said back in 2014 that he declined many endorsement offers because he feels that his "purpose" is to play basketball "for the glory of God," the Chicago Tribune reported.

He added, "The stuff off the court is great and it's fun, but it's definitely secondary to my primary job."

Lin is going to the Hawks along with a 2025 second round selection. The Nets also gave the Hawks the right to swap second round picks in 2023, ESPN reported.

In exchange for Lin and the second round selections, the Nets are getting a 2020 second round pick that is coming via the Portland Trail Blazers. The Hawks are also sending the Nets the rights to 2016 second round draft choice Isaia Cordinier.

Lin is no stranger to switching teams.

Since entering the league back in 2010, Lin has played for six different franchises and will soon be suiting up for a seventh.

He began his career with the Golden State Warriors but received little playing time there. It wasn't until his move to the New York Knicks that Lin put himself on the map, which led to the "Linsanity" phenomenon.

Despite emerging as a popular figure in New York, Lin again changed teams during the 2012 offseason, joining the Houston Rockets. He spent two years with the Rockets and became an important of their rotation.

Lin would then go to the Los Angeles Lakers and then to the Charlotte Hornets in the two subsequent seasons. He then signed a three-year deal with the Nets back in 2016, but different injuries limited him to playing only a total of 37 games with the franchise, per Basketball Reference.

Lin will be a free agent again after the 2018-19 season, meaning he will be able to sign with a team of his choosing next summer.