Jeremy Lin's Return and Nets New Taiwanese Owner to Boost NBA's Popularity in Taiwan and China

Reuters/ Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin takes it to the hoop, while being guarded by Philadelphia 76ers guard Jerryd Bayless back in 2017

There are two things expected to boost the popularity of the NBA in China and Taiwan — Linsanity's return next year and a Taiwanese billionaire's $1.13 billion deal to own 49 percent of the Brooklyn Nets.

With the NBA 2017–2018 season halfway done, Nets point guard Jeremy Lin is looking forward to what is coming next. Lin has been actively showing support to the Nets organization, despite being unable to play for the entire season due to a serious injury back in 2017.

Lin has also been updating his supporters about his rehabilitation program via social media. Many of his fans are excited for his return for the 2018–2019 season of the NBA. The Nets are also hoping to boost the NBA popularity in Asian countries specifically in Taiwan and China with Lin's return. But Lin is not the only factor to serve as momentum for the league's recognition in Taiwan and China. According to the NetsDaily, the deal between Alibaba billionaire Jose Tsai and Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov for the former to own 49 percent of the Nets will be finalized soon. The deal will also give Tsai the option of being the full owner of the team in 2022.

It was also written in the NetsDaily report that even with Lin on the sidelines, interest from Taipei and Beijing toward the Nets has been immense.

The NBA even greeted the Chinese New Year with ads featuring San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard and Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving.

The NBA recently concluded Its All-Star weekend. It ended with Utah Jazz's star Donovan Mitchell winning the slam dunk contest, Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker's triumph at the long distance shootout, and Team Lebron's victory over Team Curry 148 to 145. All NBA teams now have their focus set on the playoffs with the Toronto Raptors leading the Eastern Conference and the Houston Rockets at number 1 in the Western Conference.