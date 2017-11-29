Jeremy Piven, 'Wisdom of the Crowd' Done on CBS; Show Canceled Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Jeremy Piven's new series on CBS will not continue with more episodes. The network pulled the plug on "Wisdom of the Crowd" amid five sexual harassment allegations against its lead star.

The actor himself confirmed on Twitter that "Wisdom of the Crowd" won't be back for another season. CBS, however, will still air the remaining episodes but work on the set will officially wrap up in the next few weeks.

"Sorry we don't get to continue with this great family we have created," Piven wrote and posted a group picture of the cast on social media. "Proud of the work we did and we will finish out our 13 episodes with full hearts!"

The cancellation comes as five women came forward and accused Piven of sexual harassment while they worked with him on his former show "Entourage." CBS initially responded with a statement that it was "looking into" the complaints. The actor, however, denied all allegations and reportedly passed a lie detector test.

Meanwhile, even without the controversy hounding Piven, "Wisdom of the Crowd" doesn't seem locked for renewal anyway because the show hasn't rated well compared to last season. Reports showed that it is the lowest-rated new series on the network.

"Wisdom of the Crowd" averages 7.45 million viewers every Monday nights. The numbers, however, can't compare to last season when "NCIS: Los Angeles" earned 10.7 million viewers weekly for the same time schedule.

The drama, based on an Israeli series, premiered on the network in October. It features Piven as Jeffrey Tanner, a tech billionaire who creates a crowdsourcing app that helps solves crimes. He debuts the app one year after the murder of his daughter, which opens the show's first episode.

"Wisdom of the Crowd" also stars Richard T. Jones, Natalia Tena, Monica Potter, Blake Lee and Jake Matthews. Ted Humphrey developed the show for American viewers, while Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Dror Mishani, Shira Hadad and Adam Davidson are its producers.