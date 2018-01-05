Jeremy Renner Wraps Up Filming His Parts in 'Avengers 4'

Facebook/Avengers Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye as seen in Marvel’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron”

Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner has officially wrapped filming on "Avengers 4."

Earlier this week, the actor confirmed through an Instagram video that he's done with the film and that he's excited to come home to his daughter after months of massive shoots.

Production on the fourth and final "Avengers" film is expected to continue this month. After Paul Bettany confirmed last December that he was done filming on "Avengers 4," another one of its stars, Renner, has revealed also wrapping on the film. Although there is no news yet as to when production on the whole film will finish, with two of its biggest stars having already wrapped, it is clear that filming is already winding down.

On Wednesday, Renner took to Instagram to announce that he had already wrapped filming on the movie. In a video, he told fans, "So, this is not a goodbye, only a see you later. That's a wrap for me on 'Infinity Wars.' I couldn't be more excited to see how they put this together. But I'm also excited to go home and see my baby."

Renner plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Previously, he offered a first look at his costume in the fourth "Avengers" installment, hinting that while he might take on the Ronin identity in "Avengers: Infinity War," Hawkeye's famous arrows will still be there. The fact that he filmed for "Avengers 4" also hints that he will be able to come out of the epic battle in the third installment alive.

With the release of "Avengers: Infinity War" fast-approaching, production on the untitled "Avengers 4" is likely to wrap sometime this month. The film, which is set for release on May 3, 2019, is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. It stars Robert Downey, Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Bettany, Samuel Jackson, Zoe Saldana and more.