Jerry Seinfeld News: Hints at Possible Seinfeld Revival

Facebook/seinfeld A promo poster for the sitcom "Seinfeld"

American comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld recently hinted that one of the most popular sitcoms, "Seinfeld," could actually have a reunion or a revival.

Seinfeld made an appearance on the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show " to discuss his ongoing series, "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." The interview came to a point wherein the host, Ellen DeGeneres, discussed sitcoms that have received tremendous success in the past, such as "Roseanne" and "Murphy Brown," and stated that they will be returning to the television once again despite being off the air for a very long time.

Seinfeld then told DeGeneres that he knows where the conversation is leading to, and she simply asked the 63-year-old comedian if a reunion could indeed come to fruition. Seinfeld responded by simply saying "it's possible" — to which the audience roared and cheered.

What makes the news exciting for fans is that in the past, Seinfeld has repeatedly shot down questions of a possible revival. Larry David, who is one of the creators of "Seinfeld," did his own television comedy series titled "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which at the time, cemented the thought that perhaps a revival would not be possible, and that the entire ensemble of the popular sitcom about nothing had finally concluded.

With nine seasons under its belt, "Seinfeld" received a ton of success from 1989 to 1998. As of now, the comedy still holds up, which is why it continues to garner newer fans even after being off the air for almost two decades. The show revolved around a fictional version of the now 63-year-old comedian, which also starred Jason Alexander, Michael Richards, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

It is important to mention that no other details were given by Seinfeld during his appearance on Ellen's talk show. It would be unsurprising if a revival would take a lot of time and effort to actually take place, but based on the reaction from the audience during the interview, it may be worth Seinfeld's time to give it a try.