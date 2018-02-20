Jerry Seinfeld Speaks on Potential 'Seinfeld' Reboot Series

Facebook/seinfeld Featured is a promo image for 'Seinfeld.'

American comedian Jerry Seinfeld has admitted that a "Seinfeld" reboot is "possible."

Last week, the famed comedian dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres show and did not rule out the idea of a "Seinfeld" revival. When asked if his '90s sitcom could follow the footsteps of recent reboots such as "Roseanne" and "Will & Grace," Seinfeld said "It's possible" — sending the audience into fits of applause.

Seinfeld seemed to have changed his tune about his show's potential comeback. In 2017, he was asked by Entertainment Tonight about it and he had a rather different response. "Why? Maybe it's nice that you continue to love it instead of us tampering with something that went pretty well," he explained.

The 63-year-old actor had often shut down the possibility of a formal reunion between Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer in the past. In a 2016 interview, Seinfeld revealed that he had been asked by an unnamed party to stage a live reunion special for the program a few years ago and turned the offer down.

It is still unclear whether the current TV reboot climate has changed his stance, or if he just did not want to give a stern "no" to his pal DeGeneres and the audience.

Since Seinfeld did not further elaborate on his "it's possible" comment, fans should not expect a reboot of the Emmy-winning sitcom to happen anytime soon. Besides, the stand-up comic has his hands full with the Netflix series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." His co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is also set to film "Veep's" last season.

While their show has been off the air for decades, the cast members — which included Jason Alexander and Michael Richards — still had a chance to reunite in 2009. They all appeared for a fake "Seinfeld" reunion as part of a storyline on HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm."