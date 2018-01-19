'Jersey Shore' Alum Mike 'The Situation' to Plead Guilty to Tax Fraud

(Photo: Facebook/jerseyshoremtv) Featured is "Jersey Shore" alum Mike Sorrentino.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is currently facing jail time due to tax charges.

The "Jersey Shore" alum has reached a plea deal with the U.S. Department of Justice, reports confirmed. He and his brother Marc both agreed to plead guilty and are scheduled to enter their pleas this Friday. Sorrentino initially rejected a plea deal offer from prosecutors but he seemed to have had a change of heart.

In 2014, Mike, 35, and his brother were accused of not paying federal income taxes owed for approximately $8.9 million, which was earned between 2010 and 2012.

USA Today notes both brothers were charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States — a crime punishable by a prison sentence of five years after conviction. They also faced counts of filing false returns — each of which has a maximum sentence of three years.

In April last year, additional charges were filed against the Sorrentinos. Marc was charged with falsifying records to obstruct a grand jury investigation, while Mike was indicted on charges that include falsifying records, tax evasion and structuring bank deposits to avoid reporting requirements. They have been free on bail since the charges were made.

Amid the reports about Mike's tax fraud case, his former castmate Jenni "JWoww" Farley recently told PEOPLE that he is now an entirely different person. She revealed that Mike has changed a lot since he appeared on the MTV series,

"Mike was 'the Situation' on the show, and he was arrogant and he was cocky and he was very full of himself," she stated, "and it was very hard to accept that person as a friend."

Sorrentino appeared on all six seasons of MTV's "Jersey Shore," a reality series that followed a group of rowdy housemates in New Jersey. The series ran from 2009 until 2012. In November, MTV confirmed that a reboot featuring the original cast members will air in 2018 titled "Jersey Shore Family Vacation."