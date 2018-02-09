'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Cast, Release Date News: Jerzdays Are Back

Facebook/jerseyshoremtv Promo image for "Jersey Shore" on MTV

Jerzdays are back as most of the original cast are reuniting for "Jersey Shore Family Vacation."

The gang is moving to Miami for this getaway, with original housemates Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Deena Nicole Cortese all coming back for what MTV calls the "vacation of a lifetime." The only former regular who is not returning is Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola.

In the trailer for the reality series revival, MTV also teases the return of season 1's Angelina "Dirty Little Hamster" Pivarnick as a surprise guest.

The Dirty Little Hamster is arguably the least liked character in the original series, and needless to say, no one was happy to see her. The Situation was the first to see her when she knocked on the rental house, and he was the one to open the door. The girl, whose back was turned from the camera, said, "So you still think I'm a dirty little hamster?" Realizing it was his former roommate, the flabbergasted Sorrentino quips, "Oh s*** who sent you?" Her face was not shown, but there is no question as to who she really is.

Loyal fans of the show would remember Pivarnick as the spoiled housemate who was so unethical she made even Polizzi look like a saint. Because of this, she was booted after only three episodes from season 1. She tried to make a comeback in season 2 when the gang decamped to Miami Beach, but that only ended in a huge fight with Polizzi and Sorrentino.

The series premiere, happening in April, will be the first worldwide launch for the network. "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" will premiere across 180 countries through Viacom's international network of MTV channels.

The gang's return comes five years after the original series bid good-bye. MTV has yet to give a number of episodes for the series revival.

"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" premieres April 5, 8 p.m. EDT, on MTV.